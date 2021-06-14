

Preventing woman and child trafficking



Causes of women trafficking can vary from country to country. But whatever it is it must be remedied and prevented. The main causes of trafficking of women and children are economic, socio-cultural, erosion of values, weakness of applying laws, poverty and lack of education. Poor women and children in Bangladesh mostly become the target of trafficker's greed. In many cases, women are trafficked by kidnapping, acting out of love and even through false marriages.



The poor, uneducated and helpless women migrate from villages to cities for employment and are mainly targeted by the traffickers. Also, unmarried women, divorced women and widows fall victims of trafficking. In the lure of a happy and prosperous life, these helpless and uneducated poor women fall into the trap of traffickers.



Trafficking is an organized crime and more than one person is involved in this type of crime and they commit the crime by applying various techniques. These criminals often get out through the loopholes of law and become successful in most of the cases. All of these organized criminals commit a variety of misdeeds including drug dealing, brothels, illicit profiteering, and various types of social misconduct. Human trafficking is happening all over the world because human trafficking is more profitable and less risky than drug or weapon trafficking.



Traffickers often marry girls from poor families without dowry and then sell and traffic them. After being trafficked, those women are housed in various types of brothels, especially in India. The lives of trafficked women become miserable and frightening because they are basically forced into sex employed in various risky jobs. According to various human rights organizations, 200 to 300 young women and children are being trafficked from Bangladesh to other countries of the world every month.



According to the Social Welfare Board of India, there are a total of five lakh foreign sex workers in India, of which 1 per cent is Bangladeshis. The Government of Bangladesh has taken a firm stand against women and children trafficking and formed various inter-ministerial committees including setting up a monitoring cell at the police headquarters. Special searches have also been carried out at the borders and airports and a committee has been formed under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner. Special arrangements have been made to rehabilitate the rescued women and children. Despite various government measures, trafficking is not being stopped completely due to lack of public awareness.



Traffickers are highly organized and have secret links with dishonest and corrupt officials who give the traffickers a variety of opportunities. The number of trafficked women in India is increasing day by day. A recent video that went viral shows the extent to which trafficked women are subjected to cruelty and torture. These trafficking groups target areas of the country where poverty rate is high, education rate is low, communication system is undeveloped, people are unaware and monitoring of administration is weak. Poor families that do not have enough men to make a living and depend on women are targeted by traffickers. After being trafficked, these unfortunate women are sold to brothels and forced to act in various pornographic films taking drugs. They are treated as concubines and sex slaves and subjected to various kinds of risky activities and constant torture.



Many of the traffickers have already been arrested but the whole cycle has not yet been eradicated in recent times. Women are being lured into various traps through online unknowingly, and stepping on the path of being trafficked. Traffickers create a variety of online groups, engage young women in those groups and offer them to be models. Recently a video went viral, based on which police arrested Tiktuk Hriday.



It is unfortunate that the incident of such criminal activities come to fore when a woman is trafficked and subjected to extreme torture and cruelty on foreign soil. Traffickers target dancers who perform in a variety of small events and who have ambitions to grow up. Street girl children also become the target of these traffickers and trafficked when they get matured. However, the exact number of women trafficked from Bangladesh and that of women have been subjected to horrific torture is not known. It must be stopped now. Otherwise the situation may deteriorate further.



However, this trafficking cannot be stopped by the law enforcing agency alone. It needs a concerted effort. The media needs to play a very effective and vital role in preventing trafficking of women and children. A mosque-based campaign should be launched to prevent such trafficking. Imam-led campaign in mosques every Friday after the Friday prayer can take place. These issues need to be included more in the primary education system and given importance in the curriculum to raise awareness. Different types of NGOs and social workers can play an important role in this and at the same time all educated people should come forward to make awareness. Bangladesh's law against women and children trafficking must be strictly enforced and at the same time, vigilance must be exercised to ensure that traffickers are not released in any way. A survey can be conducted on women and children who are at risk of being trafficked and according to that survey they can be monitored and made aware and supported in various ways.

The writer is an assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College, Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment











