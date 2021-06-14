BANKING EVENTS

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Director Alhajj Md Anowar Hossain along with Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Board Member Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Deputy Managing Directors, executives, local elites virtually inaugurating its 185th branch at Jhenaidah on Sunday.Premier Bank Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim inaugurating its relocated Board Bazar branch to Monsur Plaza" (1st floor) Kalameshor, Board Bazar (Bus Stand), Gazipur through a video conference from Premier Bank head office Dhaka on Sunday. Senior officials, executives and local elites were also present at the inaugural ceremony.