

Southeast Bank launches two agent banking outlets

Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country.

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited virtually launched the operation of two agent outlets of Southeast Bank Agent Banking at Rajbari as chief guest.

Other officials of the Bank, Proprietors of 2 (two) Agent outlets and invited guests were also attended the ceremony.

All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom".

Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN and RTGS at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card.

Customers can get assistance for BO Account opening and Share transaction; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services at Recycler round the clock at the Agent outlet.



