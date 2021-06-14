Kazi Sanaul Haque joins Rupali Bank as Chairman



Kazi Sanaul Haque

He officially participated its board meeting as a chairman held at Rupali Bank's head office on Sunday.

He previously performed duty as chairman of three state owned banks and Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The Commerce Ministry has recently sent a letter to the Managing Director of Rupali Bank which was approved by the Bangladesh Bank on 6 June.

He also worked in Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), Employment Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank and Agrani Bank Limited. He completed Honours and Masters in Accounting at Dhaka University.



