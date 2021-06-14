Stocks halt 3-day gaining streak on profit booking

Stocks halted a three-day gaining streak on Sunday amid volatility as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on the both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE delined by 30.58 points or 0.50 per cent to 6,036, after adding 91 points in the past three consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell by 12.53 points to 2,192 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 6.05 points to 1,293, at the close of the trading.

Turnover on DSE stood at Tk 20.69 billion down 22 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 26.69 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 372 issues traded, 192 declined, 159 advanced and 21 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 2.18 billion changing hands, followed by Orion Pharma (Tk 586 million), Fortune Shoes (Tk 439 million), Green Delta Insurance (Tk 339 million) and LankaBangla Finance (Tk 322 million).

Shuwrid Industries was the day's top gainer hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with 10 per cent rise, while Al-Arafah Islami Bank was the worst loser, losing 9.66 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.

A total number of 312,427 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 722.08 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) declined 57 points to 17,528 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 39 points to 10,554, at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 156 declined, 144 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 39.01 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 900 million.















