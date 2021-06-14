Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Business

Stocks halt 3-day gaining streak on profit booking

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a three-day gaining streak on Sunday amid volatility as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on the both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE delined by 30.58 points or 0.50 per cent to 6,036, after adding 91 points in the past three consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell by 12.53 points to 2,192 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 6.05 points to 1,293, at the close of the trading.
Turnover on DSE  stood at Tk 20.69 billion down 22 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 26.69 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 372 issues traded, 192 declined, 159 advanced and 21 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 2.18 billion changing hands, followed by Orion Pharma (Tk 586 million), Fortune Shoes (Tk 439 million), Green Delta Insurance (Tk 339 million) and LankaBangla Finance (Tk 322 million).
Shuwrid Industries was the day's top gainer hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with 10 per cent rise, while Al-Arafah Islami Bank was the worst loser, losing 9.66 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.
A total number of 312,427 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 722.08 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) declined 57 points to 17,528 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 39 points to 10,554, at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 156 declined, 144 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 39.01 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 900 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Southeast Bank launches two agent banking outlets
Kazi Sanaul Haque joins Rupali Bank as Chairman
S Africa pulls millions of doses of J&J vaccine
Airline industry sees long-term rebound for sector
Stocks halt 3-day gaining streak on profit booking
‘Budget will give big push to developing local industries’
'Startup-university partnership imperative to achieve SDGs'


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft