‘Budget will give big push to developing local industries’



MA Razzak Khan

Chairman of the Minister Group Razzak Khan Raj in a post budget reaction said reduction in tariffs on imports of various raw materials for the local industry would lead to the development of various electronic industries, including household refrigerators, ACs, blenders, etc.

At the same time, the budgetary incentives would lead to better quality development products and lower price of the products. He said as the new budget mainly focuses on developing domestic industry and business, so it requires consistency of policies and long term planning to make it more effective.

He said the proposed budget has laid more importance to education, health, social security, infrastructure, law and order, employment. But on top it laid emphasis on developing domestic industry.

It has increased opportunities for electronics and electrical products manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical industries, manufacturing of agricultural machinery, light engineering, computer and toy, poultry feed, sanitary and such other products.

He praised the budget for offering tax holiday to 19 industrial sectors, besides bringing down advance tax (AIT) to 3 percent on import of industrial raw materials, Vat exemption given for production of LPG cylinders, freezers, refrigerators, and their compressors would significantly help them.

In addition, the existing facilities for the production of air conditioners and its compressors, motor cars, and motor vehicles have been maintained uninterrupted. Moreover, VAT exemption has been given on household products such as blenders, juicers, mixers, grinders, electronic kettles, rice cookers, multi-cooker and pressure cookers.

The same facilities have been provided at the local production stage of washing machines, microwave ovens, electronic ovens. Moreover corporate tax on listed and non-listed companies has been reduced by 2.5 percent on each category.

He said electronic industry is emerging in export market. The budget has given Vat exemption on production of many products such as refrigerators, televisions, and air conditioners. The budget has also proposed a 10 percent tax holiday for those who will set up these factories locally.

He said the proposed budget would bring big boost to economic activities to recover it from the fall out of pandemic which has impacted business and the economy through shutdown.

He further said that besides eliminating the complexity of VAT and tax on imported raw materials, local TV manufacturers have not been able to survive in the competitive market.

He said to save local LED TV manufacturers supplementary duty on import of such products need to be increased from 10 percent to 25 percent and from $13 to $23 per kg.

The FBCCI vice-president has urged for policy support in the export of Bangladeshi goods particularly for new exports. In this case, he proposed to increase the amount of cash assistance for export of goods.







