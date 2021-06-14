Norwegian envoy visits Beximco Industrial Park

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen was very impressed to see different units at the Beximco Industrial Park and Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park during a visit on Saturday.

Beximco's fully vertical state of the art Textiles, Garment Manufacturing, World Largest Sustainable Washing Plant and Beximco's fully vertical world class Ceramics Plant (Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd, Producer of high-end Bone-China and Porcelain tableware products), were exposed to the Norwegian Ambassador, says a press release.

He was also overwhelmed by visiting the vertical Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park where they are producing all types of PPE fabrics including Melt-blown, Laminations, Isolation & Surgical Gowns, Surgical Masks, N95, KN5, FFP1, FFP2 masks, Shoe Covers, Head Covers and ETO Sterilization Facilities, at the Beximco Industrial Park, at Sarabo, Kashimpur in Gazipur district.

The sewing facilities for the gowns and coveralls are in a fully pharmaceutical "clean-room" environment. He also visited INTERTEK (a 130-year-old leader in Testing). Intertek and BEXIMCO have developed a PPE Center of Excellence at BEXIMCO HEALTH PPE Industrial Park most advanced PPE lab capable of testing all levels to comply with US, EU and UK standards.











