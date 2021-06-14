Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:53 PM
Norway sees oil in its future despite warnings

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen (right and BEXIMCO Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain, pose at Beximco Industrial Park and Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park at Sarabo, Kashimpur in Gazipur district.

OSLO, June 13: Norway, Western Europe's biggest oil producer, plans to continue exploration and drilling in coming decades, the government said Friday, despite concerns about its impact on the climate.
In a white book on its energy future, Oslo said it wanted to "extend the current practice with regular concession cycles on the Norwegian continental shelf to give the industry access to new prospecting zones."
The Norwegian position contrasts sharply with that of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which recently warned that all future fossil fuel projects must be scrapped if the world is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. "We will supply energy to the world as long as the demand exists," Petroleum and Energy Minister Tina Bru told a press conference.
"The government will therefore maintain an oil policy that facilitates profitable oil and gas production in the framework of the Norwegian climate policy and our climate goals," she said.
Keen to present itself as a role model with its efforts to fight deforestation in the tropics and being a world leader in electric car sales, the Scandinavian country aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by between 50 and 55 percent by 2030, and to almost nothing by 2050.    -AFP


