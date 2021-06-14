E-food clinches 2nd spot in two years

E-Food, a partner platform of local e-commerce marketplace Evaly, is celebrating its first anniversary in the online based food delivery service market.

E-Food, is about to enter its second year with a second position in the country's market achieved in just one year of its establishment. The company has delivered at least 5.4 million food orders to customers in its first year, says a press release.

Starting activities on June 12, 2020 e-food started gaining popularity by delivering food to the customers by following the hygiene rules especially during the time of Corona pandemic.

E-food has announced attractive offers on food on the occasion of their 1st anniversary celebrated on Saturday (June 12), giving 50 percent discount on all E-food orders to the customers.

At the same time, Evaly Hero riders will get double the delivery fee from e-food for each successful delivery. E-Food has also been hosting 'Thursday Night' for food lovers with 'Food Gift Cards' and attractive offers on food orders every Thursday.

Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Evaly, said: :The journey of e-food began during the Corona period…. We've been able to tackle those challenges with the help of our Evaly Hero, restaurant partners and, above all, our customers. They have helped us so much in such a short time; trusted us."

Besides providing food, e-food is also playing an important role in creating employment. Shamima Nasrin, co-founder and chairman of Evaly, said the journey of e-food started with 23 members. There are now more than five thousand freelancers, including 85 full-time employees.

"We have e-food operations in eight cities including Dhaka, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Narayanganj and Gazipur and we have plans to expand the range. We want to give customers a 'one point solution' with food. In that case we will need more manpower to give them the best service so that more employment will be created here," she added.

Through e-food platforms, hotels and restaurants also get great business opportunities during the corona period. In the last one year, E-food has delivered about 5.4 million orders to customers from more than five thousand hotels and restaurants registered with E-food.









