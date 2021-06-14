Local tobacco dealers want trade safety from foreign firms



Leaders of the Tobacco Farmers, Traders and Workers Unity Council holding a press conference at Lama Press Club, in Bandarban district on Sunday.

They made the demand at a press conference on Sunday in response to the proposed 2021-2022 budget at the Lama Press Club.

General Secretary Abul Kalam Abu read out a written statement at a press conference presided over by the president of the council Abul Bashar. Prominent tobacco farmer Manglasingh, commissioner of 7th ward of Lama municipality, coordinator of the council Md. Farooq Hossain and others were present at the press conference.

Abul Kalam Abu said most people in the greater Chittagong Hill Tracts are involved in tobacco cultivation. Being a hilly region, the yield of any other crop is not good here. As a result, we make a living by cultivating tobacco. This tobacco is used as a raw material in the domestic bidi industry. Therefore, tobacco growers, traders and workers are closely involved in the bidi industry.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Finance Minister and the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue for not proposing to increase the tariff on the bidi industry in the proposed budget," he added.

He added that the current low-end cigarettes account for about 72 per cent of the market, which is held by multinational companies. But the proposed budget did not increase tariffs on low-end cigarettes. If the tariff is increased at this lower level of cigarettes, the government will be able to collect huge amount of revenue. At the same time, it will help improve the living standards of thousands of tobacco farmers, traders and workers in the greater Chittagong Hill Tracts.

They also demanded assurance of sale of tobacco and reduction of advance income tax on bidis.















