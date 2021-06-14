Indentors meet FBCCI chief, demand VAT withdrawal



A BIAA delegate meet FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) office at Motijheel in Dhaka on Saturday.

BIAA Delegate welcomed the newly elected President with flower bouquet. In an open discussion, BIAA President informed that Indenting is a government recognized Service Export Sector and as per Clause 24 (5) of new VAT Act-2012, VAT on Service Export should be at 0%.

He added that Indentors have been doing ethical business practices complying with all government rules and regulations since 1978, but the sector has been facing serious challenges due to imposition of VAT on this sector.

President, BIAA also mentioned that the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Planning along with the Export Promotion Bureau recommended for the withdrawal of VAT from this sector as per existing Acts and Laws in force.

BIAA delegate sought kind cooperation of the Apex Body, FBCCI for withdrawal of VAT from Indenitng Services by placing their strong recommendation to NBR. FBCCI President opined that he will do the needful from FBCCI to withdraw VAT from this promising sector of business to ensure level playing field and encourage ethical business practices in promotion of business and economic performances of the country.

Sr. Vice President Md. Nuruzzaman, Vice President A K M Azad, Directors Md. Esharot Hossain, Md. Abdullah Al Mahmood, Al Mahmud Moihul Haque, Mohammed Kamal Uddin, Mamun Akbar, Mohammad Amirul Islam, Md. Mostafa Sorowar, M. Mahmudur Rashid, Md. Asadullah were present in the meeting. Syed Moazzam Hossain, Director, FBCCI and Past President, BIAA, M. S. Siddiqui, Past President, BIAA and Md. Ashiquzzaman, Secretary in Charge also present in this meeting.





























