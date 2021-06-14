Xiaomi launches smatphone Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi, Global technology leader, Sunday launched the Note 10S in Bangladesh, the latest addition to Redmi Note 10 series.

Standing right in the middle of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S comes with a sleek design, stunning cameras, savage performance and smooth display, says a press release.

Redmi Note 10S will be available in three colors variants: Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Ocean Blue. This device now available authorized Mi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 22,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant, BDT 24,999 for 6GB+128GB.

It will be the first device to come with MIUI 12.5 (interim) out-of-the-box, which is the cleanest MIUI experience ever. Commenting on the launch, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, ". With the powerful MediaTek Helio G95 and 64MP camera setup with a minimum of 6GB of RAM for better image processing. This is topped up with the new MIUI 12.5(interim) empowering the users to decide which app they want in their smartphones"

The phone comes with a quad camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP Ultra-wide lens, 2MP Macro camera with 2x zoom capabilities and a 2MP depth sensor. Like its siblings, Redmi Note 10S sports a 16.33 cm (6.43) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display or an immersive content viewing experience. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helios G95 chipset, ARM Mali G76 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 high-speed storage. The phone also offers interim MIUI 12.5 update (the final version will be rolled out soon via OTA, a massive 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charger in-the-box.

















