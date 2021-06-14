Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Business

Xiaomi launches smatphone Redmi Note 10S

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Business Desk

Xiaomi, Global technology leader, Sunday launched the Note 10S in Bangladesh, the latest addition to Redmi Note 10 series.
Standing right in the middle of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S comes with a sleek design, stunning cameras, savage performance and smooth display, says a press release.
Redmi Note 10S will be available in three colors variants: Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Ocean Blue. This device now available authorized Mi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 22,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant, BDT 24,999 for 6GB+128GB.
It will be the first device to come with MIUI 12.5 (interim) out-of-the-box, which is the cleanest MIUI experience ever. Commenting on the launch, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, ". With the powerful MediaTek Helio G95 and 64MP camera setup with a minimum of 6GB of RAM for better image processing. This is topped up with the new MIUI 12.5(interim) empowering the users to decide which app they want in their smartphones"
The phone comes with a quad camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP Ultra-wide lens, 2MP Macro camera with 2x zoom capabilities and a 2MP depth sensor. Like its siblings, Redmi Note 10S sports a 16.33 cm (6.43) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display or an immersive content viewing experience. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helios G95 chipset, ARM Mali G76 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 high-speed storage. The phone also offers interim MIUI 12.5 update (the final version will be rolled out soon via OTA, a massive 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charger in-the-box.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Southeast Bank launches two agent banking outlets
Kazi Sanaul Haque joins Rupali Bank as Chairman
S Africa pulls millions of doses of J&J vaccine
Airline industry sees long-term rebound for sector
Stocks halt 3-day gaining streak on profit booking
‘Budget will give big push to developing local industries’
'Startup-university partnership imperative to achieve SDGs'


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft