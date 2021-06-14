Agrani Bank celebrates Tk 1 trillion deposits milestone

Agrani bank announced a weekly sweet distribution programme to celebrate reaching a milestone of Tk 1 trillion in deposits.

The bank's planning, coordination, and marketing division recently issued a letter to all branch general managers and deputy general managers to distribute sweets among customers throughout next week, said a press release.

The letter thanked depositors who helped the bank reach the milestone.

It also mentioned that while all branches celebrate this achievement, they should continue working towards maintaining the success they gained. It encouraged increasing new deposits and maintaining the earned deposits till the end of the quarter.

The state-run bank reached a milestone of Tk1 trillion deposits last month. Agrani bank's deposits stood at Tk100,903 crore at the end of May.

"It is big source of festivities for us amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, so we have taken the initiative to gift sweets to every customer," said Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, managing director of Agrani Bank.

"We crossed a new milestone as all the branches have been open amid the Covid-19 pandemic since last year, and the bank introduced new deposit products amid the difficult period created by the pandemic, which increased the clients' confidence with us," he added.

He further said that the additional one per cent incentive on remittance earning boosted the clients' trust with the bank, which was named by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Before Agrani, state-run Sonali bank and private commercial Islami Bank Bangladesh crossed the milestone of Tk1 trillion in deposits.








