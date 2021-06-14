Video
Home Business

Shwapno promoting US food, beverages in BD

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Business Desk

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller, Bangladesh, ACI Group Managing Director Arif Dowla, and Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir launching the initiative at 10 Shwapno retail outlets.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller, Bangladesh, ACI Group Managing Director Arif Dowla, and Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir launching the initiative at 10 Shwapno retail outlets.

Retail chain Shwapno and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have announced a joint "Taste of America" promotional campaign highlighting and reaching consumers over 100 US food and beverage items, including canola oil, dried fruits, nuts, cereals and chocolates.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller, Bangladesh, ACI Group Managing Director Arif Dowla, and Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir launched the initiative at 10 Shwapno retail outlets throughout Bangladesh on Thursday last, says a press release.
"I am excited to see US products become increasingly available in Bangladesh and confident consumers will find US food items to be flavourful and of the best quality," the press release quoted Miller as saying.
"Shwapno retail outlets were established in 2008 and since then we have grown to more than 175 outlets. Shwapno was recognised as the 'Best Retail Brand' in Bangladesh in 2016-2020," said Dowla.
"We focus on quality and we are determined to bring value to Bangladesh's consumers. We know US products are high-quality, so we are happy to feature US products in our stores," he said.


