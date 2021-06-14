Latest technology to boost tea output in northern tea gardens: Experts

Experts at an on the spot training workshop on tea plantation in Rangpur have stressed on adopting scientific methods, agronomic management and latest technologies in tea cultivation on plain lands to further boost tea production.

"Adoption of scientific methods also improves quality of produced tea," said Agriculturalist Dr. Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun, senior scientific officer (Entomology) of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) and project director of its Northern Bangladesh Project.

He was conducting the event on "Tea cultivation management in scientific method" held at Khalpara village in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh district under the banner of "Camellia Open Sky School" with the slogan "Improved knowledge improved tea" on Saturday.

BSS reports: The event was arranged to expand small-scale tea plantation under the 'Expansion of Small Holding Tea Cultivation in Northern Bangladesh Project' by reaching the latest scientific methods, technologies and tea related services to the farmers' doorsteps.

Tea Development Officer at BTB's Panchagarh Regional Office Agriculturalist Md. Amir Hossain and its Assistant Farm Superintendent Mohammad Sayedul Haque also spoke at the workshop participated by 60 tea growers.

The experts distinctly discussed the selection methods of tea varieties, planting of saplings, plucking, tipping, pruning, application of fertilizers, control of pests and diseases.

The participating farmers were taught to use the digitised mobile app 'Two Leaves One Bud' to easily get tea cultivation related services at their doorsteps.

In their rendition experts shed light on various issues related to increasing tea production in the Northern region as well as improving the quality of tea.

At the end, they also imparted hands-on training to participating small-scale tea growers in a nearby small tea garden.

Dr Mamun said plain lands of five northern districts of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat are highly fertile and suitable for tea plantation.

"Expanded tea plantation on small-scale basis on these plain lands has already unveiled a new horizon of economic prospect for farmers and common people speeding up their economic activities in the northern region," he added.

He called upon participating farmers to expand small-scale tea plantation on plain lands and adopt scientific management to produce quality tea and earn highest profits for faster economic growth in the region.























