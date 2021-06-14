Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021
Home Business

BSCIC opens one-stop service

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun flanked by Industries State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin and senior officials of the ministry opening One Stop Service at a function at InterContinental Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) opened its One Stop Service on Sunday to attract domestic and foreign investment.
The service will help businesses get trade licences, land registration, naming, environmental clearance and many other certificates from BSCIC.   Businesses can now apply online and get these services from a single platform.
"BSCIC has entered a new era with the inauguration of One Stop Service Centre. There is no alternative to one stop service in building a digital Bangladesh," said Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, , after launching the service at a function at InterContinental Dhaka.
"The launch of the one-stop service will enable entrepreneurs interested in investing to be served as soon as possible," said Md Mushtaq Hasan, chairman of BSCIC.
"This will attract new domestic and foreign investments in BSCIC industrial cities and will accelerate eco-friendly industrialisation in the country."
Industries State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin were also present at the event.


