BSCIC opens one-stop service



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun flanked by Industries State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin and senior officials of the ministry opening One Stop Service at a function at InterContinental Dhaka on Sunday.

The service will help businesses get trade licences, land registration, naming, environmental clearance and many other certificates from BSCIC. Businesses can now apply online and get these services from a single platform.

"BSCIC has entered a new era with the inauguration of One Stop Service Centre. There is no alternative to one stop service in building a digital Bangladesh," said Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, , after launching the service at a function at InterContinental Dhaka.

"The launch of the one-stop service will enable entrepreneurs interested in investing to be served as soon as possible," said Md Mushtaq Hasan, chairman of BSCIC.

"This will attract new domestic and foreign investments in BSCIC industrial cities and will accelerate eco-friendly industrialisation in the country."

Industries State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin were also present at the event.







