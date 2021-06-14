Toggi launches air purifier device

Bangladeshi tech company, Toggi Services has launched an electric air purifier device from its own brand which is available at ecommerce platform only.

Made with German method, the Toggi-branded air purifier is capable of cleansing confined air covering up to 30 cubic meters area for four times per hour to keep the room fresh whether at home or office, said a press release.

Initially, the product is 'not priced at fix' as it is available only in the popular 'Cyclone Offer' of ecommerce platform, Evaly on every Friday night (10pm-onwards). The customers have to search with the shop name 'Evaly Toggi Air Purifier Special Store' during Cyclone time.

Regarding the new product, Toggi Services Head of Operations, ASM Md Mostofa Monower Sagor mentioned that Toggi Air Purifier will give 'maximum protection' to family members and office staffer from dust-borne allergies apart from corona virus.

The device, being engineered in Thailand design, created strong organic resistance against various gases and or cigarettes, he said.

Toggi Services, a computer venture of Bashundhara Group, has focused on made-in Bangladesh product apart from partnership with international brands.

















