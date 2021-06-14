Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021
BEPZA starts plot allotment for investors in Economic Zone

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with plot allotment letter recipients pose at an event at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with plot allotment letter recipients pose at an event at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has started allotment of plots of BEPZA Economic Zone to the investors by providing provisional allotment letters to 10 local and foreign firms on Sunday.
The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam handed over the allotment letters to the investors at an event at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.
So far 70 local and foreign companies have already applied expressing their interest to invest in BEPZA Economic Zone located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram.
Among the 10 enterprises who received allotment letters, 2 are from the UK, 2 from South Korea, 2 from China, 1 from the USA, 1 from Hong Kong, 1 from Canada and the rest one from Bangladesh. The proposed investment of those companies is US$ 334 million where 51,300 Bangladeshi nationals would be employed.
Congratulating the new investors BEPZA Executive Chairman said, BEPZA put its all experience of long 40 years in developing BEPZA Economic Zone. "BEPZA leaves no stone unturned to secure your investment" he added regarding the safety & security of investment in the Zone.
The Executive Chairman said that the investment of BEPZA increased 79% during January-April, 2021 than the same period of last year.  He said, BEPZA has been contributing around 20% to the total national export and hope that this contribution would be augmented significantly after being added BEPZA Economic Zone with its 8 EPZs.
The Executive Chairman reiterated the commitment of BEPZA to provide all sorts of cooperation to the investors within the provision of law. He urged the investors to come forward to grow mutually.
Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of BEPZA Economic Zone established on 1150 acres of land at Mirsharai, Chattogram through video conference from "BEPZA International Investors Summit 2018" held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 24 January 2018.
Investors from 38 countries have invested US$ 5.6 billion. Goods worth of US$ 86 billion have been exported from the enterprises in the EPZs where 4.5 Bangladeshi nationals have been employed.
General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain highlighted the overall scenario including the development work of BEPZA Economic Zone at the beginning of the program.  Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (PR) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (ES) Md. Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman and high officials of BEPZA including foreign & local investors were present in the ceremony.


