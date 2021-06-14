43 more contract corona in two dists

A total of 43 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Kishoreganj and Thakurgaon, in the last 24 hours till Saturday night.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 22 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,033 here.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Of the newly infected people, 19 are in Sadar, two in Kuliarchar and one in Pakundia upazilas.

The district-wise breakup of the virus cases is 2,008 in Sadar, 132 in Hossainpur, 198 in Karimganj, 148 in Tarail, 249 in Pakundia, 346 in Katiadi, 220 in Kuliarchar, 1,118 in Bhairab, 69 in Nikli, 393 in Bajitpur, 46 in Itna, 62 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

So far, a total of 4,743 people have been recovered from the virus while 85 died of it in the district.

THAKURGAON: Some 21 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,915 in the district.

Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Of the newly infected people, nine are in Sadar, ten in Baliadangi and two in Ranishankail upazilas.

A total of 46 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 21 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 1,596 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 49 died of it in the district.