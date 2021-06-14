18 more die of corona in seven districts

A total of 18 more people have died of coronavirus in seven districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Natore, Kushtia, Thakurgaon and Barishal, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said six of the 13 people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while others had been suffering with its symptoms.

Their samples have been collected for the virus test.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi, six from Chapainawabganj, three from Naogaon and one each from Natore and Kushtia districts.

Dr Saiful Ferdous said a total of 294 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Sunday morning.

THAKURGAON: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday night.

Of the deceased, a man, aged about 56, was a resident of Sadar, one, 54, of Baliadangi, an 85-year-old man of Ranishankail and another 43-year-old of Haripur upazilas.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 49 here.

Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, 21 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,915 in the district.

A total of 1,596 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

BARISHAL: One more person died of coronavirus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.

The deceased was a resident of Betagi Upazila of Barguna District.

He had been undergoing treatment at SBMCH for the last seven days.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 290 in the division.









