Mother, newborn die from ‘wrong treatment’ in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 13: A woman and her newborn baby allegedly died from wrong treatment at a private clinic in the city on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as the Sukhi Khatun, wife of Swapan Islam, and her newborn son.

Swapan said his wife Sukhi Khatun was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday afternoon with labour pain.

Later, the brokers of the Micropath Clinic, Diagnostic and Consultation Centre took his wife to the clinic from RMCH at Laxmipur, he added.

On Friday evening, physician Sharmin Sultana performed a caesarean section on Sukhi. After the operation, Sukhi died of excessive bleeding and later, the newborn baby also died.

After such incident, the physicians, nurses and owner Jabed Hossain went into hiding.

The manager of the clinic put pressure on Swapan to cover up the incident.

Contacted, the phone of the physician was found switched off.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajpara Police Station Majharul Islam said no formal complaint was received in this connection.

