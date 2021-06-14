Massive transmission of Indian corona variant in Meherpur border area feared



The photo shows farmers from Bangladesh and India sitting together in Nabinnagar border area of Gangni. photo: observer

With their free-entry and movement, transmission of Indian variant of Covid-19 is feared at an alarming rate if border surveillance is not intensified, according to experts. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local administration said, the border surveillance has already been beefed up.

Meherpur and Mujibnagar, and Gangni have a 111 kilometres of border with India. On the other side, Indian villages like Nabinagar, Shikarpur, Tajpur, Karimpur, Dhara and several others are located.

Hundreds of farmers are crossing the barbed wire fence every day for working in crop lands. They are moving here and there freely. Sometimes, taking the advantage of relationship, they are visiting different border villages. The friend-loving people of Bangladesh are used to eat food together on the same plate. But they do not know when they can be infected with corona.

While talking with border inhabitants, this correspondent came to know that the cross-border movement is taking place through 74 border gates after submitting I-cards by Indians to Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Though there is BGB patrolling, many of them are coming to Bangladesh to work; in the name of work, they are used to meet their relatives living in border villages.

None can say, whether all of them are free from corona. In the last one week, 23 people got infected with corona in Hinda Village of Tentulbaria border area in Gangni.

Many people think, it can be tested whether they are carrying Indian variants.

Many locals said, border surveillance should be strengthened at this moment. It is important to take measures to stop Bangladeshis from associating with Indians and to close the border. Otherwise, the Indian variant can go epidemic.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Nasiruddin said, samples will be given if the IEDCR wants to test whether there is an Indian variant among those affected by the corona.

Efforts are being made to find out whether the victims are coming in contact with Indians, CS informed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Monsur Alam Khan said, the surveillance has already been intensified after talking with BGB.

Border dwellers are being warned through various awareness campaigns, DC mentioned

6 BGB Commander Colonel Khalequzzaman, said, the border forces are always alert; care is being taken to ensure people not associating with Indians.





