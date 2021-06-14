Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Countryside

Massive transmission of Indian corona variant in Meherpur border area feared

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
MR Alam

The photo shows farmers from Bangladesh and India sitting together in Nabinnagar border area of Gangni. photo: observer

The photo shows farmers from Bangladesh and India sitting together in Nabinnagar border area of Gangni. photo: observer

MEHERPUR, June 13: Crossing barbed wire fence, hundreds of Indians are continuing to come to their arable lands alongside border in the district.
With their free-entry and movement, transmission of Indian variant of Covid-19 is feared at an alarming rate if border surveillance is not intensified, according to experts. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local administration said, the border surveillance has already been beefed up.
Meherpur and Mujibnagar, and Gangni have a 111 kilometres of border with India. On the other side, Indian villages like Nabinagar, Shikarpur, Tajpur, Karimpur, Dhara and several others are located.
Hundreds of farmers are crossing the barbed wire fence every day for working in crop lands. They are moving here and there freely. Sometimes, taking the advantage of relationship, they are visiting different border villages. The friend-loving people of Bangladesh are used to eat food together on the same plate. But they do not know when they can be infected with corona.
While talking with border inhabitants, this correspondent came to know that the cross-border movement is taking place through 74 border gates after submitting I-cards by Indians to Indian Border Security Force (BSF).
Though there is BGB patrolling, many of them are coming to Bangladesh to work; in the name of work, they are used to meet their relatives living in border villages.
None can say, whether all of them are free from corona. In the last one week, 23 people got infected with corona in Hinda Village of Tentulbaria border area in Gangni.
Many people think, it can be tested whether they are carrying Indian variants.
Many locals said, border surveillance should be strengthened at this moment. It is important to take measures to stop Bangladeshis from associating with Indians and to close the border. Otherwise, the Indian variant can go epidemic.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Nasiruddin said, samples will be given if the IEDCR wants to test whether there is an Indian variant among those affected by the corona.
Efforts are being made to find out whether the victims are coming in contact with Indians, CS informed.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Monsur Alam Khan said, the surveillance has already been intensified after talking with BGB.
Border dwellers are being warned through various awareness campaigns, DC mentioned
6 BGB Commander Colonel Khalequzzaman, said, the border forces are always alert; care is being taken to ensure people not associating with Indians.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
43 more contract corona in two dists
People rejoicing in Narayanganj City on Sunday over the naming of newly constructed bridge
18 more die of corona in seven districts
Mother, newborn die from ‘wrong treatment’ in Rajshahi
Massive transmission of Indian corona variant in Meherpur border area feared
Four found dead in 4 dists
Six killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Two murdered in two districts


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft