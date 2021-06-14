Four found dead in 4 dists

Four people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj, Barguna and Mymensingh, in two days.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rehena, 43, wife of Sadequl Islam, a resident of Doshia Mominpara Village under Bachore Union.

Police and local sources said the couple locked into an altercation over family issues on Thursday afternoon. Later, Rehena fell sick at night. She was rushed to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital. But instead of taking her there, the in-laws brought her back to home.

However, the in-laws found her hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house and rushed Rehena to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Khaja Imranuddin declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon District Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankail Police Station (PS) SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Mahananda River in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rois Uddin, 40, a resident of Bhabanipur Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Rois went out of the house at around 10:30pm on Thursday and since then he was missing.

Later, locals spotted the floating body in the river in Durgapur Ghat area at around 10am on Saturday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained two persons for initial questioning.

BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in Betagi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Yousuf Ali Akan, 50, a resident of Uttar Karuna Village under Hosnabad Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Yousuf went out of the house on Friday afternoon, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body in a canal of the village at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the severed body parts of an elderly woman from Gouripur Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Meherjan, 75, a resident of Pumbail Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals found the body parts lying on the ground beside the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in Katiapuri Beal area at night and informed police.

Being informed, police went to the scene and recovered the severed body parts of the woman.

Confirming the matter, Gouripur PS OC Abdul Halim said police assumed that the woman might have been killed in a road accident on the highway.







