Six killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Six people including a minor child were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Natore, Sirajganj, Barishal and Dinajpur, in two days.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasnahena, 45, wife of Arshed Ali, a resident of Garhmati Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a sand-laden drum truck hit Hasnahena in Garhmati area on the Natore-Pabna Highway at around 10:15am, while she was returning home from her husband's workplace after reaching him food, which left the woman dead on the spot.

However, police seized the drum truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Khandaker Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in the district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 34, son of Ramjan Ali, and Majnu, 33, residents of Dimla Upazila in Nilphamari.

Bangabandhu Bridge Traffic Control Room sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' hit a lorry from behind on the bridge at around 3:30am, which left two people dead on the spot and seven others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sirajganj General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, the injured were admitted to Tangail General Hospital.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddek Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two people including a minor boy were killed in separate road accidents in Gournadi and Muladi upazilas of the district on Saturday.

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 35, son of Wazed Ali, a resident of South Palashpur area in Barishal City.

Mahbubul Islam, sergeant of Gaurnadi Highway Police Station, said a truck rammed into a motorcycle from behind near Ashokati Filling Station on the Barishal-Dhaka highway, leaving motorcyclist Delwar dead on the spot.

Police, however, seized the truck and arrested its driver Sohag, the sergeant added.

Earlier, a minor boy was killed in a road accident in Muladi Upazila of the district at noon.

The deceased was identified as Samiul Islam, 8, son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Galaibhanga Village under Gachhua Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a leguna (local vehicle) hit Samiul on the Muladi-Mirdhar Hat Road in the area at noon while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

However, police seized the vehicle and arrested its driver in this connection.

Muladi PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Rangpur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, 55. He lived in his father-in-law Mojibor Rahman's house in Palashbari Village under Birampur Municipality.

Local sources said a pickup van hit Zakir in Purbapara intersection area of the municipal town on June 3, leaving him seriously injured.

Since then he had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rangpur.












