Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:50 PM
Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 320
Our Correspondents

Two people including an expatriate have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Munshiganj, in two days.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was slaughtered by miscreants in Birampur Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Deceased Rezaul Karim, 35, son of late Rajab Ali, was a resident of Shantinagar area under Birampur Municipality.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mahanta said a group of unidentified miscreants slaughtered Rezaul Karim in Shimultala Eidgah Field area at early hours and fled away.
Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police are trying to arrest the killers, the OC added.    
MUNSHIGANJ: An elderly man was shot to death allegedly by his nephew in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Friday night over land dispute.
Deceased Michael Rozario, 72, was a resident of Shulpur Village under Keain Union in the upazila. He along with his family lived in USA.
Police and local sources said Michael had long been at loggerheads with his nephew Ganat Rozario, 50, who also live in USA, over land dispute. They both came to the country two months back to resolve the dispute.
On Friday night, a village arbitration meeting was held to reconcile the matter. But, they locked into an altercation during the meeting.
Later, Ganat Rozario open fired on Michael at midnight, leaving him severely injured. He died on way to a Dhaka hospital.
Confirming the incident, Sirajdikhan PS OC Md Qamruzzaman said police detained Ganat with the firearm used in the killing.


