Construction materials piled on Bagatipara college ground



The photo shows construction materials on the ground of Bagatipara Government Degree College. photo: observer

The education institution has been nationalised as part of a government decision to nationalise two education institutions every upazila.

Construction materials for a public road have been piled on the ground of the institution. Locals said, the construction work of Baroipara Road in Bagatipara Pourasabha is going on; bitumen is being galvanised in the field. The galvanising work has been taking place for about one week.

During a recent visit, cows were seen grazing on the ground of Bagatipara Model Government Pilot High School. Necessary things in other education institutions including electricity tools have also turned useless. Benches have been plastered with sands. Cow and goat are grazing on grounds.

In some areas, school-college grounds have been cleansed including shaving grasses following instruction from the Department of Education; their surroundings have also been cleansed.

On Tuesday, Acting Principal of Bagatipara Government Degree College Md Khalilur Rahman said, teachers and employees do not come to office without any necessity.

He mentioned, teachers are taking classes online. He stressed vaccinating all teachers and students before opening education institutions.

Taking verbal permission, the contractor is using the ground of the college, he clarified.

President of Upazila Secondary Teacher-Employee Association Sajedur Rahman Sajjad said, due to long closing period, all institutions have turned worse. Both tools and infrastructures have got damaged.







