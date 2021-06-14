Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Sports

Portugal's Cancelo positive for Covid-19, out of Euro 2020

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LISBON, JUNE 13: Portugal's Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of Euro 2020, the defending champions' federation announced on Sunday.
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, on loan to AC Milan, has replaced the Manchester City right-back in the Portuguese squad with the titleholders opening their Group F campaign against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.
Cancelo's exit represents a blow to coach Fernando Santos coming just 48 hours before Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016 Euro winners take on the Hungarians.
They the face Germany in Munich four days later with world champions France waiting for them back in Budapest on June 23.
Cancelo is now self-isolating after Saturday's test result.
"According to the Covid-19 protocol established by UEFA before Euro 2020 matches every player in the squad underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday. The results, with the exception of Joao Cancelo, were negative," the Portuguese federation announced.
Russia's build-up to the delayed European Championship was hit when winger Andrei Mostovoy tested positive and was ruled out on Friday, the day before their opening game against Belgium.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal's Cancelo positive for Covid-19, out of Euro 2020
Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener
France's Benzema, Griezmann, good to go for Germany says Deschamps
Wales' Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey
Eriksen collapse brought back harrowing memories: Muamba
Belgium make winning start to Euro 2020
Mahmudullah shines in Gazi Group's facile victory
Mizanur delivers Brothers fourth victory


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft