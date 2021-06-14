Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Sports

Belgium make winning start to Euro 2020

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (L) celebrates with Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier after socring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Belgium and Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 12, 2021. photo: AFP

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (L) celebrates with Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier after socring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Belgium and Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 12, 2021. photo: AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG, JUNE 13: Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku sent a message of support to his stricken Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring, as his double helped the Red Devils open their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday.
Lukaku gave Belgium an early lead in Saint Petersburg, then shouted "Chris, Chris, stay strong -- I love you" into a pitchside camera during the celebration for his opening goal.
Eriksen is recovering in hospital in Copenhagen after collapsing on the pitch during extraordinary scenes which overshadowed Denmark's 1-0 home defeat by Finland in Saturday's earlier Group B game.
"I am really happy with the win, but it was hard for me to play because my thoughts were with Christian Erkisen," said Lukaku, who revealed he cried tears of concern before kick-off for his Inter team-mate.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez admitted other members of his squad were also affected after seeing Eriksen suddenly slump to the turf during the Denmark-Finland game.
"We were watching the game live and five minutes afer Christian collapsed, we went into a team meeting. As you can imagine, the last thing we wanted to do was talk about football," said Martinez.
"There were a lot of tears from players who have shared dressing rooms and big moments with Christian.
"All our thoughts go to him and his family, but also to the Danish team, as that was a really tough moment."
Substitute Thomas Meunier doubled Belgium's lead on 34 minutes before Lukaku put the result beyond doubt with a late second goal.
Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, are under pressure to deliver at the European Championship as some pundits claim this is Martinez's last chance to win a title with an ageing squad.
Yet even with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel sidelined by injury, Belgium were too strong for Russia.
The hosts got off to a bad start when Andrei Semenov failed to deal with a cross by Dries Mertens in the build-up to the opening goal.
The ball fell to Lukaku, who span away and drove his shot into the bottom far corner on 10 minutes.
Belgium's Timothy Castagne and Russia's Daler Kuzyaev had to be helped off following a nasty clash of heads which saw both players substituted.
Meunier, Castagne's replacement at right-back, grabbed Belgium's second by slotting home the rebound after his Dortmund team-mate Thorgan Hazard swung in a cross which Anton Shunin failed to hold.
Russia raised the tempo in the second half as Roman Zobnin fired over the Belgian goal.
Real Madrid star Eden Hazard replaced Mertens for the final 18 minutes to lift the Belgian attack.
With two minutes left, Lukaku swept Meunier's pass into the Russian net to claim his 20th goal in his last 15 international games.
Before kick-off, the Belgium team were booed for taking a knee to highlight racial injustice, while their Russian opponents stood.
Jeers echoed around the Krestovsky Stadium as the entire Belgian team, as well as Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, knelt, while Lukaku, whose parents come from the Democratic Republic of Congo, raised his right fist.
England have said they will do the same for their opening game of the European Championship against Croatia on Sunday.
Ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling to protest against racial injustice in 2016.
The gesture has become a familiar sight across a range of sports since George Floyd, who was black, was killed by a white police officer in the United States last year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal's Cancelo positive for Covid-19, out of Euro 2020
Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener
France's Benzema, Griezmann, good to go for Germany says Deschamps
Wales' Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey
Eriksen collapse brought back harrowing memories: Muamba
Belgium make winning start to Euro 2020
Mahmudullah shines in Gazi Group's facile victory
Mizanur delivers Brothers fourth victory


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft