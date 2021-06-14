Mahmudullah shines in Gazi Group's facile victory

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad led from the front as Gazi Group Cricketers coasted to a five-wicket victory against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity in their eighth match in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Sunday at the BKSP-4 ground.

Electing to bat first, Khelaghar were restricted to 138-8 with Masum Khan striking 37 ball-59 but Mahmudullah ensured Gazi Group's victory, hitting an unbeaten 58 off 48. The captain smote three fours and two sixes in the knock as Mohammedan made 144-5 with three balls remaining. Gazi Group are in sixth position with 10 points from eight matches while Khelaghar remained at seventh position with eight points from the same number of matches. -BSS











