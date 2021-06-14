Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Sports

Mizanur delivers Brothers fourth victory

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256

Opener Mizanur Rahman hit an unbeaten 79 runs knock as Brothers Union edged Shinepukur Cricket Club past by just one-run to record their fourth victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) through DLS system on Sunday at BKSP-3 ground.
Opting to bat first, Shinepukur posted 150-3 with both captain Towhid Hridoy and Sabbir Hossain making identical 44-run.
Brothers were 132-4 in 18 overs when rain put an end to the game. As per DLS method, by then, Brothers needed 131 runs to win in 18 overs and they were one run ahead.
Opener Mizanur played the key role in the victory with 56 ball-79 not out, that included 10 fours and two sixes. Zahidduzaman was the other notable scorer with 25 not out.
Brothers put them in seventh position by virtue of this victory, having collected nine points from eight matches. Shinepukur are in 11th position with four points from same matches.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal's Cancelo positive for Covid-19, out of Euro 2020
Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener
France's Benzema, Griezmann, good to go for Germany says Deschamps
Wales' Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey
Eriksen collapse brought back harrowing memories: Muamba
Belgium make winning start to Euro 2020
Mahmudullah shines in Gazi Group's facile victory
Mizanur delivers Brothers fourth victory


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft