Mizanur delivers Brothers fourth victory

Opener Mizanur Rahman hit an unbeaten 79 runs knock as Brothers Union edged Shinepukur Cricket Club past by just one-run to record their fourth victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) through DLS system on Sunday at BKSP-3 ground.

Opting to bat first, Shinepukur posted 150-3 with both captain Towhid Hridoy and Sabbir Hossain making identical 44-run.

Brothers were 132-4 in 18 overs when rain put an end to the game. As per DLS method, by then, Brothers needed 131 runs to win in 18 overs and they were one run ahead.

Opener Mizanur played the key role in the victory with 56 ball-79 not out, that included 10 fours and two sixes. Zahidduzaman was the other notable scorer with 25 not out.

Brothers put them in seventh position by virtue of this victory, having collected nine points from eight matches. Shinepukur are in 11th position with four points from same matches. -BSS







