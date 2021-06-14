Jamal bolsters Super League hope after beating Rupganj

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club secured a seven-run victory over Legends of Rupganj by DLS system for their fifth victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Sunday at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP)-3 ground.

Electing to bat first, Legends of Rupganj posted 137-6 but they failed to defend it as Jamal's Captain Nurul Hasan Sohan and opener Shykat Ali kept the side ahead always in DLS method.

Sohan was not out on 44 off 30 while Shykat scored 43, playing the same number of balls as Jamal was 127-4 in 18 overs before the rain brought an end to the game.

As per DLS method, Jamal needed 120 in 18 overs. Since, they were seven runs ahead so they were declared the winner.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are in fifth position now with 10 points from eight matches while Rupganj are in 10th spot with five points.








