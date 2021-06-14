Young Munim scripts Abahani's big win against Prime Bank



Players of Abahani celebrating after winning the match against Prime Bank in the DPL system at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo: FACEBOOK

The victory put Abahani level with Prime Bank with 12 points from eight matches in the point table of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) but the net-run-rate keeps the defending champions in second spot so far.

Electing to bat first, Abahani Limited compiled a hefty 183-5 with Munim, who batted from ball one to last ball, missing his ton by eight runs.

Prime Bank never could match with Abahani's aggression and were 117-4 in 16 overs when rain arrived. After the game restarted their revised target was set 174 in 19 overs, which meant they needed 57 off 18 balls. However they were limited to 143-6 in 19 overs to lose their only second game in the league.

Abahani who lost their previous match to archrivals Mohammedan through DLS system, started with bang thanks to Munim who clattered nine fours and five sixes in his whirlwind knock.

In fact all of Abahani's top batsmen provided him the support to rally the side. Munim's fellow opener Naim Sheikh hit 29 off 27 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto struck 21 ball-30 with two fours and as many sixes.

Prime Bank was without their key bowler Mustafizur Rahman in the match. Shoriful Islam led the way with 2-38.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal struck 55 off 41 with eight fours and one six to give the side a good start but Abahani bowlers regrouped well in the midst of the innings to stall their progress. Mohammad Mithun was the other notable scorer for Prime Bank with 34 off 27.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Aminul Islam Biplob picked up two wickets apiece for Abahani. -BSS





