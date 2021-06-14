Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Sports

Young Munim scripts Abahani's big win against Prime Bank

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282

Players of Abahani celebrating after winning the match against Prime Bank in the DPL system at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo: FACEBOOK

Players of Abahani celebrating after winning the match against Prime Bank in the DPL system at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo: FACEBOOK

Young opener Munim Shahriar dazzled in impeccable way to make him obvious in a star-studded Abahani batting line up as he hammered a scintillating 50 ball-92 not out to script his side's 30-run win over Prime Bank through DLS system at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
The victory put Abahani level with Prime Bank with 12 points from eight matches in the point table of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) but the net-run-rate keeps the defending champions in second spot so far.
Electing to bat first, Abahani Limited compiled a hefty 183-5 with Munim, who batted from ball one to last ball, missing his ton by eight runs.
Prime Bank never could match with Abahani's aggression and were 117-4 in 16 overs when rain arrived. After the game restarted their revised target was set 174 in 19 overs, which meant they needed 57 off 18 balls. However they were limited to 143-6 in 19 overs to lose their only second game in the league.
Abahani who lost their previous match to archrivals Mohammedan through DLS system, started with bang thanks to Munim who clattered nine fours and five sixes in his whirlwind knock.
In fact all of Abahani's top batsmen provided him the support to rally the side. Munim's fellow opener Naim Sheikh hit 29 off 27 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto struck 21 ball-30 with two fours and as many sixes.
Prime Bank was without their key bowler Mustafizur Rahman in the match. Shoriful Islam led the way with 2-38.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal struck 55 off 41 with eight fours and one six to give the side a good start but Abahani bowlers regrouped well in the midst of the innings to stall their progress. Mohammad Mithun was the other notable scorer for Prime Bank with 34 off 27.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Aminul Islam Biplob picked up two wickets apiece for Abahani.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal's Cancelo positive for Covid-19, out of Euro 2020
Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener
France's Benzema, Griezmann, good to go for Germany says Deschamps
Wales' Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey
Eriksen collapse brought back harrowing memories: Muamba
Belgium make winning start to Euro 2020
Mahmudullah shines in Gazi Group's facile victory
Mizanur delivers Brothers fourth victory


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft