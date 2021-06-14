Mohammedan appeal to tail off Shakib's punishment

Mohammedan Sporting Club's captain Shakib Al Hasan got three-match ban alongside BDT 5 lakh monetary fine for his non-sportsmanship outburst on June 11 and the club in pink jerseys played Sunday without Shakib.

"We have applied to CCDM for tumbling Shakib's penalty," Masuduzzaman, Chief of Cricket Committee of Mohammedan Sporting Club, told journalists on Sunday. "We've e-mailed to CCDM last night at 9:30pm".

"We have also sent a formal letter today," he added.

It was the 5th over of Abahani's batting innings during the Friday's DPDCL match between Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club. Mohammedan skipper Shakib was bowling to Abahani's captain Mushfiqur Rahim. Shakib shouted for LBW in the 4th ball but umpire remained unmoved. Shakib got furious and kicked on the stump that broke into pieces.

It was not at all over. The star cricketer then involved in arguments with the umpires on field. And at one point he uprooted all three stumps and threw those onto ground.

He was also seen to involve in spat with Abahani's coach and BCB's Board Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon.

Shakib however, begged pardon to everyone for his nuisance by social media post after the match.

Mohammedan therefore, will miss their captain in the 8th, 9th and 10th matches.

The age-old club already played a match sans Shakib but are keen to get their captain back from next round matches. "The decision about the penalty came out later and after that our club authorities have decided to appeal," explained Masuduzzaman.



