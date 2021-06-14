Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:48 PM
Home Sports

Papon terms 'Shakib confrontation' highest level of ignominy

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan Papon.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan Papon.

Shakib Al Hasan's tantrum reach to the farthest cricketing corners of the world, which brought highest defame for the country, thinks Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan Papon.
"The unfortunate information has spread internationally and I am getting phone calls from many countries but I am not attending any," BCB President told to a local TV channel after Shakib's outburst. "It is the highest level of ignominy".
After the incident cricket related media workers and social media base fans are divided into opinions. A bunch of critics questioned the DPL tournaments' fairness. BCB Head, also a legislator, diffused all claims. He said, "Some media and social media posts claiming that everything is preset in such events; this is happening and that will happen! If their claims are spot on then such games are meaningless".
"Why we'll play then, especially during the Covid days, when board have to spend more than one crore additional money?" Papon raised a counter question.
BCB Boss also believes that after setting up camera for domestic events, the umpiring level has improved much and hardly BCB now get such claims from clubs. "If there has any allegations from the captain and the manager, it generally been included with the match report. But nothing such had in that match report. CCDM informed that clubs don't have any problem," he explained.
The law maker still wants to know if the claims are right and a 5-member investigation committee already formed to inspect the incidents. He further said, "As finger rose to umpiring, I want to know from the clubs if they have any contention".





