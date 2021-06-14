Sukkur leads Shakib-less Mohammedan to victory



Irfan Sukkur. photo: FACEBOOK

Mohammedan came into the match after Shakib was handed down three-match ban and a fine of Tk. 5 lakh for kicking and throwing down the stumps in the previous match against traditional rivals Abahani Limited.

However his absence mattered little as Mohammedan secured the fifth and second straight victory after three-match losing streak in the DPL to keep them strongly in the race of Super League.

Being sent to bat first, Mohammedan put up a decent 159-5, riding on Sukkur's 42 ball-68 not out, that included three fours and five sixes. After the rain stopped the game for a while after 13.4 overs of the DOHS innings, their revised target was set 125 in 13.4 overs but they were able to score 115-4.

A day after beating archrival Abahani Limited by 31 runs through DLS methods, Mohammedan were so charged up that they didn't let the skipper Shakib's absence make an impact in the match.

Opener Abdul Mazid gave them the flying start with 29 after which Sukkur took the onus to rally the side to a total that could ensure a victory for them. Shamsur Rahman made 17 while Nadif Chowdhury added 14.

Shuvagata Hom, who led the side in absence of Shakib, scalped 2-25 to stall the progress of DOHS, who got a good start in pursuit of the chase through their openers. The openers Anisul Islam Emon and Rakin Ahmed added 47-run for the opening stand but Shuvagat's disciplined bowling stemmed the run flow to keep Mohammedan ahead always in the match.

Mohammedan kept them in fourth position in the point table so far with 10 points from eight matches. DOHS are in ninth position with five points from same number of matches. -BSS





