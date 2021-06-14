Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:48 PM
BCB forms investigation cell to inspect biased umpiring in DPL

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formed a 5-member committee to investigate what happened on June 11 during the DPDCL match between Abahani and Mohammedan, when Shakib lost his temper couple of occasions.
"Jalal Younus and I had discussed with the Board President. He is very much concerned," Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolitan (CCDM) Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed told journalists on Saturday after a meeting with the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon. "He wants to know what actually happened and why Shakib did that".
"We have a board meeting after three days and he wants to know everything before that meeting. He advised us to set an investigation team and we already formed it," Ahmed informed.
Beside Ahmed, BCB Media Committee Chairmen Jalal Younus, Board Director and former national captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Board Director Sheikh Sohel and BCB's chief match referee Roquibul Hassan are the members of the committee.
Ahmed also disclosed what they will do during their investigation. He said, "We'll sit with the managers and captains of all the teams to hear if they have any accusation".
Next Board meeting is slated for tomorrow and Ahmed believes that the committee will reach in some concrete decisions before the meeting. "We're hopeful to inform many things before June 15," he stated affirmatively.


