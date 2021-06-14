Plant more trees: Environ Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has stressed the need of planting trees to deal with the adverse effects of climate change.

More and more trees should be planted to improve the environment of educational institutions, he said at the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed buildings of Talimpur Baharpur High School and Eidgahbazar Girls' High School on the premises of the latter in Moulvibazar's Baralekha upazila on Sunday. The government arranged planting of 80 million saplings last year to protect the country's environment, and there is plan to do the same this year too, the Minister said.

"There is no substitute for planting trees to keep the environment cool and have enough oxygen, which is essential for life.

"Even during the closure of educational institutions due to the epidemic, the present education-friendly government has continued infrastructure development of institutions," he said.

He instructed the contractors and officials concerned to maintain the quality during the development of infrastructure of educational institutions.

"Despite all the unprecedented development activities of the government, certain sections continue their conspiracy. The government will continue taking legal action against these traitors and hypocrites," the Minister said.