Angry crowd besiege a house and confine the assailant at Customs Moar





Angry crowd besiege a house and confine the assailant at Customs Moar in Kushtia town after Asma Khatun, her kid Robin, and one Shakil Hossain were shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday. The assailant, Asma's estranged husband ASI Soumen Roy, was arrested from the spot. photo : Observer