Allegation of plagiarism brought against another DU teacher

Former Director General of National Academy for Educational Academy (NAEM) Iffat Ara Nargis demanded cancelation of PHD Degree and Nazrul Padak of Associate Prof Mohsina Akter Khanam (Leena Tapsi Khan) for plagiarism in her PhD research.

Mohsina Akter Khanam is the former Chairman of Dhaka University Music Department. Iffat also demanded punishment for Leena Tapsi Khan.

She made the demand at a press conference at the Dhaka University Journalist's Association on Sunday.

In a written complaint, she said, "Because of my strong interest in music, I have collected Leena Tapsi Khan's book 'Use of Anger in Nazrul's Music'. After reading the book, I found that the texts 3-4 had similarity to what I had read before, which was a clear plagiarism."

She should be judged appropriately for using information from the texts of others in her own text without giving them any credit. Because of this, she got a job in the university, got promotion and she was awarded Nazrul Padak for this book, she said.

In other words, through the plagiarism she has taken financial benefits, professional benefits and gained social status, which is also tantamount to corruption, she said.

Demanding an investigation, she said in the 280-page text, 80-page notation has been scanned and inserted into the main text, which is unethical.

"This notation could have been included in the appendix of the text. This notation is not supposed to have a place in the main text. This is also a kind of plagiarism," said Iffat Ara.

Describing the theft, the former DG of NAEM said many lines were taken verbatim from Rabindhranath's 'Gitibitan', 'Nazrul-Geetika', Idris Ali's 'Nazrul Sangeeter Sur', Swaralipikar Jagat Ghatak and Kazi Anuruddha's 'Navarag', Shymprasad Mukherjee's 'Nazrul Shrishta Rag O Bandish' and Kakli Sen's 'Fayazi Aloke Nazrulgeeti'.

She further said her complaint was made to Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, two Pro Vice-Chancellor and all the members of the syndicate. But no tangible initiative of investigation has yet been taken.

She expressed her anger at the university administration saying, "I don't understand why the university is not investigating even after a specific allegation."

Nargis made five demands from the press conference. The demands are to investigate the allegations and revoke her PhD degree in accordance with the law of the university, revoke all benefits available for this degree, identify and punish those involved in awarding this degree for negligence in duty, take action from the Poet Nazrul Institute and the Ministry of Culture to cancel the book and cancel the Nazrul Padak for this book.

This correspondent could not reach Prof Leena Tapsi for her comment in this regard.

When contacted Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said he was in a meeting. Sources said the allegation was not tabled in the syndicate meeting.

However, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Md Samad said, "If the Vice-Chancellor raises the issue at the syndicate, we will give our opinion," Prof Samad said.

Earlier, some teachers of the university were accused of plagiarism. The authorities punished some of them.





