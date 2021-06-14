Arrange exams of 3 imprisoned students

The guardians of three students, earlier arrested on charge of protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh marking the country's golden jubilee, have urged the Dhaka University authorities to ensure their participation in the upcoming examinations.

The three students -- Bin Yamin Molla of public administration department, Akhter Hossain of law department, and Akram Hossain of sociology department are in jail as the lower court has rejected their bail petition, the guardians said at a press conference at Dhaka University Journalists' Association office on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the schedules of honours and master's final examinations of different departments have been announced and those are likely to be held in the next month, the guardians said.

The three students are willing to participate in their examinations even if they have to do it from prison, they said.

The parents requested DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman to take necessary measures to ensure their participation in the upcoming examinations.

If the university administration agrees to allow them to take part in the examinations, the guardians will apply to the court for the opportunity to participate in the examinations from prison.







