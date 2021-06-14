FM off to US to attend two UNGA events

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen left Dhaka for New York on Sunday morning to attend two events at the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

"Our priority is repatriation. They (Rohingyas) must be repatriated. We want to make Rohingya repatriation a condition," the Foreign Minister told the media on Saturday night.

One of the events will be on Myanmar's current situation where Bangladesh will reiterate its call to the international community for quick and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas, he said. The Foreign Minister left for the United States at 4:25am on Sunday by Qatar Airways flight. He will return home on June 22.

Dr Momen said President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir invited him during his recent visit to Bangladesh.

"There'll be a very good discussion. Many will join it," said the Foreign Minister.

UNGA President Bozkir, during his recent visit to Bangladesh, said the General Assembly has not forgotten about the Rohingya people.

"To the people I meet, I'll uphold my promise to share your stories back in New York," he tweeted after visiting Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar district.

The UNGA President said basic rights, including citizenship, and the creation of conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of all Rohingyas must be respected.

"The safety and security of the Rohingyas and other minorities must be secured," he said while delivering his keynote speech at the Sixth Lecture of the Bangabandhu Lecture Series at Foreign Service Academy during his visit.

Dr Momen will attend another event ahead of the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) where Bangladesh will highlight Bangladesh's issues related to its graduation to the developing nation.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char.







