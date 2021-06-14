Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:47 PM
Home Back Page

Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Hannan adorned with rank badge

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Quarter Master General of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed (L) and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operation) Rear Admiral M Abu Asraf adorn newly appointed Air Force Chief Sheikh Abdul Hannan with the rank badge of Air Marshal in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Vice Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan,  has  been  adorned  with  the  rank  badge  of  Air  Marshal  by Quarter  Master  General  of  Bangladesh  Army Lt  Gen  SM  Shafiuddin  Ahmed, and Assistant Chief  of  Naval  Staff (Operation) Rear Admiral M Abu  Asraf, in  presence of   Prime  Minister Sheikh  Hasina  at  Ganabhaban  on Sunday.
During the ceremony, Security Adviser to the Prime Minister Maj Gen (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, including high military and civilian officials were present on the occasion, according to ISPR press release.  
Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, started his official  activities  as  the  new  Chief  of  Air  Staff  by  laying  floral  wreath  at  Shikha  Anirban  to pay  homage  to  the  members  of  Armed  Forces  who  were  martyred  during  the  War  of Liberation in 1971.
On arrival at the Air Headquarters from Shikha Anirban, Chief of Air Staff was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out BAF Contingent.
He inspected the guard and took salute. Later, he planted a sapling at Air Headquarters premises.
Chief  of  Air  Staff  Air  Marshal  Shaikh  Abdul  Hannan,  took over the Command of BAF from the former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat on  Saturday.






