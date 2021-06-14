Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Hannan adorned with rank badge



Quarter Master General of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed (L) and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operation) Rear Admiral M Abu Asraf adorn newly appointed Air Force Chief Sheikh Abdul Hannan with the rank badge of Air Marshal in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

During the ceremony, Security Adviser to the Prime Minister Maj Gen (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, including high military and civilian officials were present on the occasion, according to ISPR press release.

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, started his official activities as the new Chief of Air Staff by laying floral wreath at Shikha Anirban to pay homage to the members of Armed Forces who were martyred during the War of Liberation in 1971.

On arrival at the Air Headquarters from Shikha Anirban, Chief of Air Staff was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out BAF Contingent.

He inspected the guard and took salute. Later, he planted a sapling at Air Headquarters premises.

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, took over the Command of BAF from the former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat on Saturday.









Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Vice Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, has been adorned with the rank badge of Air Marshal by Quarter Master General of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operation) Rear Admiral M Abu Asraf, in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Sunday.During the ceremony, Security Adviser to the Prime Minister Maj Gen (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, including high military and civilian officials were present on the occasion, according to ISPR press release.Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, started his official activities as the new Chief of Air Staff by laying floral wreath at Shikha Anirban to pay homage to the members of Armed Forces who were martyred during the War of Liberation in 1971.On arrival at the Air Headquarters from Shikha Anirban, Chief of Air Staff was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out BAF Contingent.He inspected the guard and took salute. Later, he planted a sapling at Air Headquarters premises.Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, took over the Command of BAF from the former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat on Saturday.