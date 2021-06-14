Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:47 PM
Home Back Page

Infrastructure Dev Fund set up to utlise forex reserves

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Business Correspondent 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up a Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF) to use the country's foreign exchange reserves for development.
The first money to be spent from the foreign exchange reserves will be spent on the construction of a 75 km long channel with a depth of 10 and a half meters at Payra seaport.
Payra Port Authority (PPA) signed an agreement with Belgian-based dredging company Jan de Null to carry out the dredging work at the Radisson Hotel in the capital on Sunday.
Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury were present on the occasion. In this regard, the PPA said that the Prime Minister has created the BIDF to use the country's growing foreign exchange reserves for the development of the country and inaugurated the fund on March 15, 2021.
She chose Payra Port as the first customer of this fund and approved the dredging work in question to be financed from this fund. The decision to do the dredging work with its own funds has saved about 53 per cent of the money.
The port of Payra is located on the banks of the Andarmanik River on the Rabnabad Channel. Maintenance dredging is currently being carried out in the channel for uninterrupted navigation, which is maintaining the depth of the channel at 6.3 meters.
PPA  also said that a public-private partnership agreement had already been signed with Belgian-based dredging company Jan de Lou for increasing the port's capacity to accommodate larger vessels. And now the Bangladesh government has decided to do it with its own funds.
If the 75 km long channel depth can be increased to 10.5 meters through capital dredging in the Rabnabad channel, the port authorities have mentioned that 40,000 tons of cargo carring and 3,000 TEU capacity ships  will be able to reach the port directly.
The port authorities further said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Payra Port on November 19, 2013 as the third seaport in the country. On 13 August 2016, the Prime Minister inaugurated the shipping port. Since then, 134 merchant ships have entered the port, earning the government about Tk 3 billion.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
[ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft