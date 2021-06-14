Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021
DU Microbiology dept  opens Mujib Corner

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

The Department of Microbiology, Dhaka University on Sunday opened a Mujib Corner, Mujib Historical Events Flow, newly constructed modern reading zone and computer lab.
Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal inaugurated these as chief guest.
At the same time, the department unveiled a special publication marking the occasion of Mujib Centenary, Dhaka University Centenary and golden jubilee of independence.
Prof Maksud Kamal said these initiatives taken by the Microbiology Department, specially newly established Mujib Corner, Mujib Historical Events Flow would play an important role in preserving the immortal memory of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


