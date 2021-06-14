Sami of Al Jazeera notoriety, 6 others charge sheeted  

Police submitted charge sheet against seven people including Zulkarnain Shayer Khan Alias Sami, main character of Al Jazeera's false and politically motivated report.

The other charge sheeted accused are cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Rashtrachinta coordinator Didarul Bhuiyan, Sweden-based Netro News editor Tasnim Khalil, former Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Minhaj Mannan, blogger Ashik Mohammad Imran and Shawpan Wahid.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Sub Inspector Afsar Ahmed of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) submitted the charge sheet on Thursday under Digital Security Act (DSA) but it was disclosed by the GRO Nijamuddin Fakier on Sunday.

Earlier on February 10, Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal ordered CTTC to submit the report after allowing a prosecution plea to further investigate the case. The prosecution also filed Naraji (no confidence) petition against the charge-sheet for dropping names of eight accused including Sami on February 9. Earlier on 13 January, police filed the charge-sheet against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Rashtrachinta coordinator Didarul Bhuiyan and writer Mushtak Ahmed.

Police, however, excluded the names of eight accused including Tasnim Khalil and Zulkarnain Shayer Khan Alias Sami.

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the case against 11 people on May 5, last year, on the charges of spreading anti-state falsehood to tarnish the image of Bangladesh and create confusion from a Facebook page.





