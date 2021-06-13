Prices of broiler, eggs, red lentil up, vegetables stable on high side

The prices of broiler, eggs and red lentil went up in the city's kitchen markets last week ending on Friday while the prices of rice and edible oil remained high over the week.

Traders said that the prices of eggs and broiler

went up due to sudden rise in demand while the prices of red lentil maintained upward trend as its prices reportedly posted up in international market.

Broiler price increased by Tk 5 a kilogram in city markets selling it for Tk 135-145 a kg on Friday. The Sonali variety was selling for Tk 220-230 a kg and the local variety sold for Tk 500-540 a kg.

Prices of eggs increased by Tk 4-6 per four pieces selling for Tk 34-36 on Friday. The prices of red lentil increased by Tk 5-10 a kg over the week.

The coarse lentil sold for Tk 75-80 a kg, the medium quality sold for Tk 90-100 a kg. The fine variety of red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg on the day.

The prices of rice remained high in city market over the week selling medium variety for Tk 52-58 a kg.. Miniket sold for Tk 58-62 and fine rice sold for Tk 64-66. Najirshail rice sold for Tk 65-68 a kg.

The prices of edible oil remained high over the week. A one-litre bottled soya bean oil sold for Tk 155-160 while a five litre container sold for Tk 680-720 on the day. Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 130 a litre and palm oil for Tk 115-118 a litre on Friday.

Prices of vegetables remained high over the week. Aubergine sold for Tk 40-60 a kg, papaya for Tk 50-55, bitter gourd for Tk 50-60, bottle gourd for Tk 40-50 apiece, cucumber, string beans and okra for Tk 50-60, pointed gourd for Tk 40-60 a kg and tomato for Tk 60-70. Potato sold for Tk 20-25 while green chilli sold for Tk 50-60 a kg.

Prices of sugar remained high. Refined sugar retailed at Tk 70-75 a kg while packaged sugar sold at Tk 78 a kg. The prices of garlic remained unchanged over the week in the city's kitchen markets. Imported variety of ginger sold for Tk 120-140 a kg and the local variety retailed at Tk 130-160 a kg.

The imported variety of garlic retailed at Tk 130-140 a kg while the local ones sold for Tk 100 in the capital. The price of beef remained unchanged selling for Tk 550-570 a kg, mutton sold for Tk 800-900 a kg.

Fish prices were unchanged in the city markets. Rohita sold for Tk 250-280 a kg and Katla for Tk 230-260 depending on size and quality. Pangas sold for Tk 130-180 a kg and Tilapia for Tk 120-160.

Fine-quality packaged salt retailed at Tk 35 a kg and the refined variety at Tk 25 a kg on the day.

The prices of onions decreased by Tk 5 a kg over the week. The local variety sold for Tk 50-55 a kg and the imported ones at Tk 45-50 in the capital Friday.







