7-day Mandatory quarantine for Bangladeshis in KSA to be lifted

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday that the Saudi government has assured Bangladesh that its nationals will be exempted from seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine after their arrival in the

kingdom.

"Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan assured us (Bangladesh) over the issue in a telephone conversation on Saturday," the Foreign Ministry said.

He said the Saudi move will help reduce the financial burden of Bangladeshi workers going to that country.

During the conversation, Dr Momen thanked the Saudi government for allowing Bangladeshi workers in the KSA despite Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, it is mandatory for Bangladeshi workers to stay in seven- day institutional quarantine once they reach Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister conveyed to his Bangladesh counterpart that no one from outside the KSA will get the opportunity to perform Hajj this year due to the pandemic. The Saudi ministries of Health and Hajj on Saturday announced that a total of 60,000 people will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage this year.

Dr Momen sought support from the Saudi government over safe repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine state.

The Saudi foreign minister accepted Dr. Momen's invitation to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.





