Tk 15,000cr in budget demanded for coastal embankments

The lawmakers from the coastal region, members of the civil society organizations (CSOs) and experts appealed for an allocation of at least Tk 15,000 crore from the revenue budget of the FY-22 for the protection of the coastal region, particularly for the construction of climate-resilient embankments.

They have also suggested the government to develop an embankment maintenance strategy and ensure effective involvement of local government

in the process to ensure protection of the embankments.

They appealed for the sum from a virtual seminar on Saturday in the capital. COAST foundation, Centre for Sustainable Rural Livelihood (CSRL), Centre for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD), and Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) jointly organised the seminar.

Chair of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ministry Saber Hossain Chowdhury attended the webinar as chief guest while Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST and Ziaul Hoque Mukta of CSRL moderated the programme. Syed Aminul Hoque of COAST presented keynote paper.

Among others, lawmakers Narayon Chandra Chanda of Khulna-5, Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi of Satkhira-2, Nurunnabi Chowdhury of Bhola-3, Nahim Razzaq of Shariatpur-3, Asheq Ullah Rafiq of Cox's Bazar-2, Shameem Haider Patwary of Gaibandha-1 and Zafar Alam of Cox's Bazar-1, Professor Emeritus of BRAC University Dr Ainun Nishat, Md Shamsuddoha of CPRD and Hasan Mehedi of CLEAN also spoke on the occasion.

In the keynote, Aminul Hoque said cyclone and monsoon floods damage livelihood structures and cause suffering of the coastal people every year. But, the government ignores the victims sufferings and proposes a conventional budget, which is not appropriate to address the issues, for embankment construction.

Aminul Hoque in his paper proposed for at least Tk 15,000 crore to be allocated every year as minimum requirement for embankment construction, local government have to be given mandate with a budget for embankment maintenance and endorse an alternatives plan for coastal and natural protection, introduce skill-oriented education to facilitate employment for coastal people and ensure supply of fresh water and sewerage facilities in cities.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury emphasized on a national risk assessment which will support the government in allocating appropriate resources.

He demanded a roadmap on this issue along with preparing an embankment policy.

Dr. Ainun Nishat, an environment expert, said political biases should be minimized for prioritization and budget allocation that is absent in embankment planning. Projects under the 'Delta Plan' have been taken without consideration ground realities.

Mushtaque Ahmed Robi opined that investment in coastal protection will pay back twice. So, the budget must be increased.









