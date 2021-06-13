Clashes leave 25 AL men, cops hurt in Madaripur, Companyganj  

In separate clashes between the activists of fractions of the ruling Awami League in Madaripur Sadar and Companiganj of Noakhali some 25 persons including policemen were injured.

At a recent function, Shahabuddin Ahmed Mollah, president of district Awami League questioned the role of MP Shahjahan Khan's father Asmat Ali Khan organizer of the liberation war.

Shahabuddin Ahmed Mollah alleged that now-a-days Shahjahan Khan is giving shelter to the BNP. For a week now, MP-backed leaders and activists have been holding protest rallies and demonstrations at various places in the district.

Activists of Shahjahan Khan staged a sit-in and demonstration in the Kalabari area of the Dhaka-Barisal highway on Saturday morning demanding the resignation and justice of Shahabuddin Ahmed Mollah. At the same time, the supporters of Shahabuddin Ahmed Mollah organized a protest meeting at that place. This created tension between the people on both sides.

In the presence of the police, a scuffle broke out between the two sides. When the situation got out of control, the police dispersed both the parties. After that both the sides got involved in clashes with the local weapons. At least 15 people, including three policemen, were injured.

On the first day of the 48-hour strike on Saturday called by in Noakhali's Companiganj Awami League (AL), the strikers clashed with the police. At least 10 people, including four policemen, were injured.

Golam Mustafa Russell, Superintendent of Police of Madaripur, said, "We did not allow the two sides to come together. As a result, there was no fight. Although we brought the situation under control, some protesters vandalized some shops and businesses by throwing brickbats, which are being identified by watching a few CCTV footage. We have brought the situation under control.

The incident took place at Teker Bazar area of Charkakra union of the Companiganj upazila around 1:15 pm which made Companiganj upazila unrest again.

Injured policemen were- Companiganj police station Officer in Charge (investigation) Md Abul Kalam Azad, Constable Anishul Mostafa, Murad and Ankon. They were given first aid at Companiganj Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, Upazila Awami League spokesperson Mahbubur Rashid Monju called for a 48-hour strike in Companiganj from noon on Saturday demanding the arrest of Abdul Quader Mirza, Mayor of Basurhat Municipality of Companiganj and younger brother of AL central General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Since then, Badal supporters of the Awami League have been protesting by setting fire to barricades and tires in all parts of the upazila.

Companiganj police station OC (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad said that after getting the news of the road blockade, they went to the Teker Bazaar on the Basurhat-Peshkarhat road to remove the tree. Four policemen, including Awami League leader Fakhrul Islam Sabuj, were injured when they hurled brickbats at the police. Police later fired 33 rounds of bullets to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Awami League leader Fakhrul Islam Sabuj (55), his son Tariqul Islam Choyan (18), Hridoy (22), Faruque (35) and six others were shot by the police. They have been admitted to various hospitals including Noakhali General Hospital. They are followers of former upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Alamgir Hossain said, "33 rounds of bullets were fired to control the situation. Additional police and RAB have been deployed at various points including Basurhat."

Earlier, on Saturday (June 12) at around 9:00 am, some AL leaders and activists led by Basurhat Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza attacked opposition AL leader and former upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal. Former student leader Hasib Ahsan Alal along with Badal was injured. They were rescued and admitted to Dhaka Trauma Center.







