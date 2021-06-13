Video
Saudi bars foreigners again from Hajj

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

As the government of Saudi Arabia has decided to restrict this year's Hajj pilgrimage among those who are living inside the country now and allow only 60,000 pilgrims for performing Hajj, no one of the Bangladeshi registered pilgrims may get chance to perform Hajj this year again.
As a result, time of waiting of some 61,000 registered Bangladeshi pilgrims is prolonged further.
However, officials of the Religious Affairs Ministry
are not yet clear about the matter whether any Bangladeshis would be allowed or not in this year's Hajj.
When contacted, Religious Affairs Secretary Dr. Nurul Islam told this correspondent that they haven't yet informed about the matter officially.
"We are not yet informed officially. But, our representatives working in the country informed that they will restrict this year's Hajj also like last year. In last year, no pilgrims were allowed for Hajj from outside of Saudi Arabia. As a result, pilgrims from all other countries including Bangladeshis couldn't perform Hajj. May be, it would repeat this year," he added.
He claimed everything will be clear after getting official information from the Saudi authorities. ARAB NEWS, an official newspaper of the country's government, on Saturday reports that Saudi Arabia will limit registration for this year's Hajj pilgrimage to citizens and residents of the Kingdom in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ministries of Health and Hajj of the country announced Saturday that a total of 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage this year. The Hajj begins mid-July.
It stressed that those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases, and to be within the ages from 18 to 65 years for those vaccinated against the virus according to the Kingdom's vaccination measures.  
Hajj pilgrims should be fully vaccinated, or those who took one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before, or those who are vaccinated after recovering from coronavirus infection.
The decision is "based on the Kingdom's constant keenness to enable the guests and visitors at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah," the ministry said. "The Kingdom puts human health and safety first."
A deputy to the Hajj minister meanwhile said that Saudi Arabia found great understanding from Muslim countries over the decision to limit this year's pilgrimage participants.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to limit Hajj2021 to pilgrims from within the Kingdom.


